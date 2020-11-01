Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander Brasil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $5.54 on Thursday. Banco Santander Brasil has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0476 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 150.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

