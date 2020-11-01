Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Up 25.7% in October

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 878,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NYSE BSBR opened at $5.54 on Friday. Banco Santander Brasil has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.0476 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BSBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.