Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Raised to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Banco Santander in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.
Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.44. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.32.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.
