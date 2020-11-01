Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Raised to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Banco Santander in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.44. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

