Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BFC stock opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bank First has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Bank First alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Bank First’s payout ratio is 20.67%.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.