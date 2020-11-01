Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Montage Resources Co. (NYSE:MR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Montage Resources Co. (NYSE:MR) by 49.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Montage Resources were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montage Resources in the first quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Montage Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montage Resources in the second quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Montage Resources in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 45.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of Montage Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.46 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Montage Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Montage Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.34 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Montage Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

MR stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. Montage Resources Co. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $8.30.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.12 million. Montage Resources had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. Research analysts predict that Montage Resources Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montage Resources Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 233,800 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 2,729.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

