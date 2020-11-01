Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in The Bank of Princeton were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPRN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPRN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

BPRN stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.51. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

