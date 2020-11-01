Bank of America Corp DE Buys 3,721 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Century Casinos by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 41,454 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Century Casinos by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $4.71 on Friday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $139.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Century Casinos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

