Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,157 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in XOMA were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in XOMA by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,026,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,772 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth $225,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth $43,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XOMA alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.12 per share, with a total value of $33,880.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $70,227.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 220,689 shares of company stock worth $4,113,639. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $273.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA Co. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

XOMA Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.