Bank of America Corp DE Has $45,000 Stock Position in Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Cortland Bancorp worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Cortland Bancorp by 32.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 409,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 101,051 shares during the period. 1.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLDB stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. Cortland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 26.40%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

Cortland Bancorp Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

