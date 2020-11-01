Bank of America Corp DE Has $46,000 Stake in PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) by 154.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PDL Community Bancorp were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 674.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered PDL Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

PDLB stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $156.29 million, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.30. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

