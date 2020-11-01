Bank of America Corp DE Invests $47,000 in OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OneSmart International Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in OneSmart International Education Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OneSmart International Education Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OneSmart International Education Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,048,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 209,664 shares during the period. 42.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ONE opened at $4.15 on Friday. OneSmart International Education Group Limited has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSmart International Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

About OneSmart International Education Group

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

