Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 4,476 Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $100.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

