Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,308 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 567,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 377,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 252,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 62,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DNB Markets raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golden Ocean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $6.10.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $116.25 million for the quarter.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

