Bank of America Corp DE Sells 12,276 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,276 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 99,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.98).

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

Several analysts have commented on PLYM shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

