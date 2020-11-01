Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,505 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 13,493.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth $228,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $301.96 million, a PE ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $53.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITRN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ituran Location and Control has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.