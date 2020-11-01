Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,346 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MESA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 112.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.

Shares of MESA opened at $3.16 on Friday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $111.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures to 144 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.