Bank of America Trims Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Target Price to $75.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.67.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $63.51 on Thursday. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.55.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. On average, analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $6,860,330.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,143.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 24,362 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $1,890,247.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 282,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,887,518.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,200,402 shares of company stock valued at $188,493,482 in the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 918.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 289,640 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $674,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.