Bank of America Upgrades UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UMBF. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UMB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $173,695.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $130,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

