BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Raised to $29.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

BKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of BankUnited from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Analysts expect that BankUnited will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 183.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

