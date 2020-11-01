Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €117.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DHER. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.08 ($122.45).

DHER stock opened at €98.78 ($116.21) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €95.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €89.85. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €40.47 ($47.61) and a 12 month high of €106.20 ($124.94). The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

