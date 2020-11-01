Barclays Trims Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price to $242.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.58.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $216.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.17 and a 200-day moving average of $239.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 98.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

