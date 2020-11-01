Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

BBDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Barings BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barings BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.80.

BBDC stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.57. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 57.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 7.6% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 524,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

