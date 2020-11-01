Barrington Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Carriage Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 3.32%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Carriage Services stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $462.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 525.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 18.2% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Loeffel bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,225.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 22,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,542.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

