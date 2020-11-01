Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Main First Bank raised shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

BASFY opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Basf has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Basf will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

