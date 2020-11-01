BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €53.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €56.69 ($66.69).

Get BASF SE (BAS.F) alerts:

ETR:BAS opened at €47.07 ($55.38) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €52.84 and a 200 day moving average of €50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09. BASF SE has a 1-year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1-year high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.