Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BECN. Stephens downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.19.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $37.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

