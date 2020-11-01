Benchmark Increases Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $11.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.60.

F stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,563,000 after buying an additional 6,527,341 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after buying an additional 4,253,850 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 916.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $6,145,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $5,527,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

