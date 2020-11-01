Benchmark Raises MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $150.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.20.

MKSI opened at $108.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.23. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $129.97.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,460.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

