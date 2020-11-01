Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €1.60 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.75 ($3.24) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.48 ($2.91).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

