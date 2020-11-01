Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for BP (NYSE:BP)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BP. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded BP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BP from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.99.

Shares of BP stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. BP has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 68.5% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BP by 109.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 48.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

