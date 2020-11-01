Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $196.75

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $196.75 and traded as high as $202.27. Berkshire Hathaway shares last traded at $201.90, with a volume of 5,693,867 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Berkshire Hathaway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.75. The stock has a market cap of $482.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.84 billion for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

