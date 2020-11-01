Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of BCYC opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of -0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,277,000. 35.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.