BidaskClub Downgrades Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) to Sell

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $95.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average of $100.65. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 125.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,140,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,359,000 after acquiring an additional 635,766 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 369.1% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 15,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 27,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 108,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

