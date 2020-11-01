BidaskClub Lowers Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Amarin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.13.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.50 and a beta of 2.80. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Amarin by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,300,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,403,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 531,523 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 317,552 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 984,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 911,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

