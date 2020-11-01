BidaskClub Lowers Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.38 and a beta of 1.23. Astec Industries has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $63.74.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.98 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,821,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 914,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,339,000 after buying an additional 60,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Astec Industries by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,306,000 after buying an additional 54,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 308.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after buying an additional 329,218 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Astec Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after buying an additional 23,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

