BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

