Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) Plans Final Dividend of $0.05

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Bisalloy Steel Group’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.99.

Get Bisalloy Steel Group alerts:

In other Bisalloy Steel Group news, insider Phillip Cave sold 7,016,575 shares of Bisalloy Steel Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.79), for a total transaction of A$7,718,232.50 ($5,513,023.21).

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited processes and sells quenched and tempered, high-tensile, and abrasion resistant steel plates under the BISALLOY brand name. It offers wear, structural, and armor grade specialty steels, as well as protection steel products primarily for use in a range of industries, including defense, energy, manufacturing, mineral processing, mining, structural, and transport.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.