Bismuth Price Reaches $0.14 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $1,353.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000290 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000556 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

