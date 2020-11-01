BitBall Market Capitalization Hits $1.11 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $507,461.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13,627.52 or 0.99343723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00034568 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003609 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001092 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00118522 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00019372 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,458,496 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

