Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Tops $0.0941 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0941 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.73 million and $207.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000081 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000095 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.