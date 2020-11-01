BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 64.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 101.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 23,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 38.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 51,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $10.60 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.