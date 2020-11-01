Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BLNK. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $246.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 2.16.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 167.40% and a negative net margin of 265.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Marks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at about $994,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 4.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

