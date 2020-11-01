Blue Protocol Price Hits $0.0248 on Major Exchanges (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blue Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $909,754.24 and $513,206.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blue Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00030223 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.90 or 0.03796426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00026644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00210208 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blue Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blue Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.