Bluestem Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BGRP) Short Interest Up 52.6% in October

Bluestem Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BGRP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BGRP opened at $0.76 on Friday. Bluestem Group has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.
Bluestem Group Company Profile
