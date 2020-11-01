Bluestem Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BGRP) Short Interest Up 52.6% in October

Bluestem Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BGRP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGRP opened at $0.76 on Friday. Bluestem Group has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

Get Bluestem Group alerts:

Bluestem Group Company Profile

Bluestem Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers a selection of name-brand, private label, and non-branded merchandise through Internet Websites and catalog serving low to middle income consumers in the United States. It operates through Northstar Portfolio and Orchard Portfolio segments. The Northstar Portfolio segment consists of Fingerhut and Gettington retail brands.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.