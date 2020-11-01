BMO Capital Markets Boosts OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $46.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OMF. ValuEngine raised OneMain from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.35. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OneMain will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in OneMain by 7.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 235,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 172.9% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth $253,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 181.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 70,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 74.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.