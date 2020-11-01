BMO Capital Markets Boosts The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $51.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.77.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.27.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,456,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,205,076,000 after purchasing an additional 310,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after buying an additional 437,363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,779,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $440,770,000 after buying an additional 325,862 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,240,000 after buying an additional 693,053 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,536,000 after buying an additional 447,454 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

