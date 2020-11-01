BMO Capital Markets Lowers Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target to $29.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MLFNF. CIBC upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $35.50 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

OTCMKTS MLFNF opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.