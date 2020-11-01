BMO Capital Markets Raises Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target to $27.00

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.38.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of SC stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,884,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,996,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,269,000 after purchasing an additional 139,262 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,063,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 884,179 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 78,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 399,249 shares during the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.