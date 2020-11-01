BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.65 and last traded at $56.66. Approximately 3,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $57.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.92% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

