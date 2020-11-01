BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the September 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DMB stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $15.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 98,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 39,070 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

